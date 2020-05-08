Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPS Commerce worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, First Analysis upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $626,577.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,167 shares of company stock worth $5,514,449 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

