Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 348.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 114,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 462.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period.

Shares of FVAL opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

