Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.38.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.00. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

