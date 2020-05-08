Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

