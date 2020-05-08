Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.77 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $975,000.

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

