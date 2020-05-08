Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,277 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $96,938,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $39.37 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -562.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

