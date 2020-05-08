Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,780 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 259.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,374,000 after buying an additional 66,985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LANC opened at $139.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $166.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

