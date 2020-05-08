Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,973 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.