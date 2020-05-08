Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,374 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Cohen & Steers worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

CNS opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,315,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,349.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

