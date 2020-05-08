Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,130 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.