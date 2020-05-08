Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,382,000 after acquiring an additional 791,754 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,906,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,177,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after acquiring an additional 561,547 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $142.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.31.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.