Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 167,030 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,030 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 80,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. ING Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of ING opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.