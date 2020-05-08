Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $367.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,538 shares of company stock worth $24,403,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

