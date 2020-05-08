Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,047 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.59.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

