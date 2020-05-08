Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,915 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,254.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIA opened at $58.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

