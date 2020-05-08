Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 92,646 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 275.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 15.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 229,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 30,719 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

