Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Union Bankshares worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

AUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens raised Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE AUB opened at $20.21 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

