Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 186,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 106,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.23.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

