Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1,221.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.