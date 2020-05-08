EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 404,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,742. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 230,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,930,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

