EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $16.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cfra from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 514,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EQT has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of EQT by 193.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of EQT by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 78,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of EQT by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 38,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

