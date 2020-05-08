Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zogenix, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zogenix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.16). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zogenix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZGNX. ValuEngine cut shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Zogenix stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.83. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. The business’s revenue was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $174,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,533,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $25,587,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $24,338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,746,000 after purchasing an additional 451,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,358,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

