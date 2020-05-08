Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunomedics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Immunomedics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Immunomedics stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,593. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 3.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Immunomedics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Immunomedics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

