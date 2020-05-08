Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKTR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.12.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $188,812.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,866.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,554 shares of company stock worth $928,742. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.