Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Southside Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SBSI stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,821. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $37.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $972.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 29.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $32,820.00. Insiders purchased 2,406 shares of company stock valued at $69,178 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

