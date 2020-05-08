Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,849. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.394 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,695,000 after acquiring an additional 617,458 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.