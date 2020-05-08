Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 14,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,849. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

