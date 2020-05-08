Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cubic Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cubic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cubic’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Cubic alerts:

CUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. 22,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cubic by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cubic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

In related news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.