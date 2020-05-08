Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Exelixis, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXEL. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

EXEL stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. 251,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,899. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.66.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $66,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 961,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,365,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 614,801 shares of company stock worth $13,011,898. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.