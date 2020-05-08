Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Western Union Company’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Western Union in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Cfra decreased their target price on The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

NYSE WU opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in The Western Union by 198.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.