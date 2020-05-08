ESCO Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,666. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $180.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $890,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.