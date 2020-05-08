Espers Market Capitalization Reaches $502,523.79 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Espers has a total market cap of $502,523.79 and approximately $116.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Espers has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00800207 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00028459 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00278882 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00149596 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 119.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001858 BTC.

About Espers

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

