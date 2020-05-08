Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,039. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

