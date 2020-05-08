Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to report sales of $41.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.68 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $31.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $163.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.65 million to $173.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $172.76 million, with estimates ranging from $152.25 million to $207.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPRT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,809.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,149,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 89,279 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

