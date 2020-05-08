Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $248.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.14.

ESS traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.49. 14,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,919. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.00. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2,296.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,090,000 after buying an additional 6,208,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $492,181,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,591,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,374 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 931,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,478,000 after purchasing an additional 757,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,964,000 after purchasing an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

