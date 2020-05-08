Ether-1 Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $240,591.87 and $9,028.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00345423 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000940 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008132 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003372 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 45,107,712 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

