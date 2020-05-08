Ether Zero (ETZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $41,531.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $41,531.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $213.32 or 0.02144347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00072201 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 211,504,663 coins and its circulating supply is 169,475,250 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

