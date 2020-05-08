Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Nomura

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Nomura from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,816,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,252. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $78.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,777 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $404,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,952 shares of company stock valued at $19,536,129. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Janus Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 429,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 123,161 shares during the period. Hillman Company boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillman Company now owns 885,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,312,586 after buying an additional 121,551 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,651,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.