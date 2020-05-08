Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $82.00 at Nomura Instinet

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Nomura Instinet from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Etsy stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,816,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,252. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $404,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,952 shares of company stock worth $19,536,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

