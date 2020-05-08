Eva Cash (EVC) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Eva Cash has a total market cap of $2,411.15 and approximately $104.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, Altilly and Coinlim.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.45 or 0.03412486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00054280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001660 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010071 BTC.

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash (EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.