Eventbrite Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,426 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average volume of 1,105 call options.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.07. 8,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,873. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $830.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Eventbrite by 440.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

