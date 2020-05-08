EventChain Price Up 32.6% Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. EventChain has a market cap of $126,582.76 and approximately $4,622.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last week, EventChain has traded up 32.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.67 or 0.03454177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00054644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031638 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001672 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

