Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0011

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $123,934.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, OTCBTC, Bancor Network and Bitfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.29 or 0.02117585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00171999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00066586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,010,222,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,532,301,651 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Upbit, BigONE and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.