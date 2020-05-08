Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $82.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

NYSE ES traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,268. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $0. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 478.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

