Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 81.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

