Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Evertec worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Evertec during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evertec by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Evertec during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evertec during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Evertec by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSE EVTC opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

