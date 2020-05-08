Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $14.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price increased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 83.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

EVH stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 127,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,046. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 35.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

