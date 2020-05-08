Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 229,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,734. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

EPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

