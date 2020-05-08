EVOS Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, EVOS has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. EVOS has a market capitalization of $10,567.82 and $21.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.59 or 0.02132895 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000188 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000699 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000543 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

