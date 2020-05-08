EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.75.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

